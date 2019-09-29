Job Opportunities At Supreme Court. Graduates Eligible

Application forms are available online and can be filled and submitted till October 24.

A total of 58 vacancies in senior personal assistant and personal assistant posts have been announced for recruitment at Supreme Court of India. Applications have been invited from graduates for filling the posts. Application forms are available online and can be filled and submitted till October 24.

"The candidates will first be subjected to objective type written test and computer knowledge test and the candidates who qualify both the objective type tests will be called for skill test in stenography and typing speed test on computer. The candidates who qualify in all the tests will then be called for an interview," reads the notice available on the official website.

Candidates applying for the senior post need to have 2 years of work experience as stenographer grade-D or as steno typist in equivalent grade or collectively in the said grades or higher grade.

Apart from the educational qualification, candidates need to be adequately skilled as required to the post. Candidates must be proficient in shorthand (English) and should have knowledge in computer operation with a typing speed of 40 words per minute.

Both these posts are group 'B', non-gazetted post placed in Level 8 and Level 7 with initial basic pay of Rs 47,600 and Rs 44,900 respectively.

