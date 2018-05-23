SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2017: Skill Test Scheduled In August/September The postponed Skill Test for SSC Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Recruitment 2017 will be held in August/September.

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has notified that the postponed Skill Test for Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Recruitment 2017 will be held in August/September. A notice on the official website said that the skill test which was postponed earlier will now be held between August 20, 2018 to September 19, 2018. The detailed information and the schedule will be notified later by the Regional/Sub-Regional offices of the commission.



The written examination for Stenographer recruitment 2017 was conducted from September 11, 2017 to September 14, 2017 at various centres all over the country. Total 2,24,618 candidates had appeared for the written exam.



Based on the performance in the written examination, the commission prepared the merit list of candidates who are now due to appear in the Skill Test. Out of those who appeared, 8469 and 15004 candidates in were declared provisionally qualified for appearing in Skill Tests for the post of Stenographer Grade 'C' and Stenographer Grade 'D', respectively.



The detailed information will be released in due time along with the admit card for the skill test. Shortlisted candidates are advised to follow the official website and stay updated about the developments.



