Staff Selection Commission (SSC) To Announce SI, ASI Paper 1 Result This Week

SSC SI, ASI Result Date Update

A total of 2,32,514 candidates who took the first paper of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2018 will receive their result on May 25. As per the latest update on the recruitment exam results, released by the exam conducting body Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the results will be released online on the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 8,20,683 candidates had registered for the exam and only 28.33% had appeared for it. The exam was held on March 12-16 in 11 shifts at 236 venues.

SSC will recommend candidates against 1557 vacancies through the scores obtained in Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

"To address any variation in difficulty levels of question papers across different shifts, the scores of candidates will be normalized," said the Commission. "Short-listing of candidates for appearing in PET/ PST will be done on the basis of normalized marks scored by the candidates. Normalized marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I will also be used to determine final merit," it added.

