SSC Selection Post Final Answer Key Released; Check Now

SSC Selection Post final answer key has been released on ssc.nic.in along with the question papers.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the final answer key of the Phase VI Selection Post examination held for Matriculation, Higher Secondary, Graduate and above level candidates. The SSC Selection Post final answer key has been released on the official webiste, ssc.nic.in. SSC had declared the result of Selection Post Phase VI examination for next stage of scrutiny recently. The results were uploaded on the website of the Commission on May 17, 2019. This SSC Selection Post final answer key will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from June 11, 2019 to July 10, 2019.

The Selection Post final answer key has been released along with the respective question papers of the exam.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys by using the link given below.

"Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released declared the result of - Phase-VI/ 2018 Selection Post Examination (i.e. for Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduate & above level) for next stage of scrutiny. The results were uploaded on the website of the Commission on 17.05.2019," said a statement published on the official website of SSC.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 11.06.2019," it added.

"The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from 11.06.2019 to 10.07.2019," it said.

Click here for more Jobs News