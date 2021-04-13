SSC Declares Phase 8 Selection Exam Result For Various Posts; 19,589 Qualify

SSC has declared the result of the computer-based exam held in November-December 2020.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the computer-based exam held in November-December, 2020. A total of 19,589 candidates have been shortlisted in all the three categories-matriculation, intermediate, and graduation. The SSC result is available on the official website of the Commission.

"Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per provisions mentioned under Para 13.3 of the Notice of the examination. Such normalized marks have been used for fixing cut-off marks to qualify candidates for the next stage of Scrutiny," the SSC has said.

After the exams were held, the SSC had released the answer keys. "Representations received from candidates regarding tentative Answer Keys were carefully examined and answer keys were suitably modified wherever required and finalized thereafter. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation of performance of candidates in the Examination," the Commission has said.

Candidates who have qualified the exam have been asked to submit copies of all supporting documents along with the printout of the application form by April 30 by speed post.

"All qualified candidates found clear at the Scrutiny Stage for a particular category of post, will be called for document verification (dv) by the regional office where the candidate has appeared for computer based examination as per his/her opted centre of examination and/ or the post category belongs. accordingly, admission certificate for document verification will be issued by that region only," the SSC has said in the result notice.