Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Releases Exam Guidelines

SSC has released new guidelines for the upcoming computer based tests.

For the upcoming computer based tests, which it will hold in the months of October and November, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released exam guidelines. The SSC has included new rules related to COVID-19 infection that candidates appearing for the exam should follow. Along with the regular practice of carrying admit cards and photo identity proof to exam centres, it has also made it compulsory for the candidates to carry a printout of the COVID-19 self declaration form.

SSC Exam Guidelines

It has also asked candidates to wear face masks and carry hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle to the exam.

To avoid over-crowding at exam centres, it has asked candidates to reach before the reporting time and maintain six feet distance from each other.

It will also not display the seat allotment mapping outside the exam venue. Instead of this, candidates will be informed about their seating at the entry.

"Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid photo ID proof at document verification desk," SSC has said.

For verification, the photograph of candidates will be captured at the exam centre. No thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure.

"Candidates should avoid wearing items like nose pins, bracelets, earrings, charms, kadas etc.," the SSC has said.

"In case, religion/ customs require candidates to wear specific attire, the frisking may take more time and therefore candidates should report at the venue of examination early," it has mentioned in the notification which it has released today on its official website.