SSC Declares Junior Engineer Exam 2018 Final Result, Marksheet To Be Released Tomorrow

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Junior Engineer (JE) exam 2018. The SSC JE result is available on the official website ssc.nic.in. A total of 1840 candidates have been finally selected for appointment, the SSC has said.

"Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of 'merit-cum-order of preference of departments' exercised by the candidates at the time of document verification," the SSC has said.

Detailed marks of all the candidates who appeared for the exam, whether selected or not, will be uploaded on the website of the SSC on January 13. The option to download the marks will be available till February 12. "Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on result or mark tab on the candidate dashboard," the SSC has said.

The Commission has said that if a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any communication from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after the declaration of the final result, he/she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter.

