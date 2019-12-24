SSC Releases Junior Engineer (JE) Exam Marks

SSC JE 2019: A total of 3,77,133 candidates took the exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the scores obtained by candidates in the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment exam. The SSC JE exam was held from September 23 to 27 and the result was declared on December 12. A total of 3,77,133 candidates took the exam. SSC conducts JE exam every year for selecting candidates for Junior Engineer post in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract disciplines. Junior Engineer is a Group 'B' non-gazetted post.

Check SSC JE Scores

Candidates can check their scores online at ssc.nic.in till January 23. "Candidates may check their individual's marks by using his/her registration no. and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period of only one month i.e. from 24.12.2019 to 23.01.2020," reads the notice released by SSC.

The said exam is the first phase exam of SSC JE recruitment. Candidates who have qualified this exam are eligible to take the second phase exam which will be descriptive in nature. The descriptive test would be held on December 29.

The SSC JE final answer keys along with the question papers in a standard format has been uploaded on the website of the Commission for a period of only one month from December 12 to January 11, 2020 along with the SSC JE result.

The ongoing exam is of 2018 JE recruitment. The exam was not held last year and was notified in February this year. The Commission is yet to notify the examination date for the Junior Engineer recruitment 2019.

