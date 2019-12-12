SSC JE Result Released. Check Here

SSC JE result: SSC JE result and SSC JE cut-off details have been released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE result 2019: Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JE result today on the official portal. The Commission has released the SSC JE result today for the Paper 1 examination held for the Junior Engineers or JE (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract) recruitment 2018 from September 23, 2019 to September 27, 2019 in various centres all over the country. A total number of 3,77,133 candidates appeared in this Examination. The SSC JE result and SSC JE cut-off details have been released at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE result for Paper 1 of 2018 recruitment

A statement accompanying the SSC JE result said as the Paper 1 computer based examination of JE recruitment 2018 was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on February 7, 2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of examination or SSC JE paper 2.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper 2) of JE examination 2018 will be conducted on December 29, 2019.

SSC JE result: Cut-off details

Check SSC JE cut-off details here:

The status of city of examination and SSC admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices before the conduct of the Paper 2 examination.

However, the Commission has also said, the candidates who are unable to download their SSC JE admit card may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately.

The SSC JE final answer keys along with the question papers in a standard format has been uploaded on the website of the Commission for a period of only one month from December 12, 2019 to January 11, 2020 along with the SSC JE result.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets by using the Link given on the official website, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC JE marks of the qualified or non-qualified candidates in a standard format will be uploaded shortly on the Commission's website, the statement said.

