SSC To Declare Junior Engineer Exam (Paper II) Result In September

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 in September. SSC has, however, not specified the exact date of the JE exam result.

The SSC JE result will be available on ssc.nic.in.

SSC conducts the exam to fill the vacancies in various departments and organisations in Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines. Junior Engineer is a Group 'B' non-gazetted post.

The exam comprised two papers-- paper 1 is computer based and paper 2 is descriptive type. The final merit list of SSC JE is released after the documents of the candidates are verified.

The paper 2 consisted of questions related to the disciplines. Questions were related to general engineering (Civil & Structural, Electrical and Mechanical).

All candidates whom SSC shortlists on the basis of the marks obtained in the paper 2 exam will be called for document verification. The candidates will be required to produce the relevant certificates in original such as mark sheets, provisional degree or diploma certificates, etc. as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification and experience.

