SSC JE 2020: Computer Based Test In March, Know Exam Pattern

SSC JE 2020 computer based test from March 22 to March 25.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to conduct a computer-based exam from March 22 to March 25 for selection of Junior Engineers in various organisations like border road organisation, central water commission, farakka barrage project and others in civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying and contracts discipline.

The computer-based exam will be an objective type test. The exam will comprise questions from general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness and general engineering. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

After the completion of the exam, the SSC will release the answer keys of the exam. "Candidates may go through the answer keys and submit online representations, if any, within the time limit given by the Commission, on payment of Rs 100 per question," the SSC has said.

SSC JE 2020 Syllabus

The pass mark in the computer-based exam is 30% for candidates belonging to general category, 25% for candidates belonging to OBC/ EWS and 20% for the rest.

There will be another paper that will be descriptive in nature.

"Final selection and allocation of ministries/ departments/ organizations will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in both the papers and the preference of ministries/ departments/ organizations exercised by them at the time of document verification," the SSC has said.

