SSC To Release Delhi Police Exam Answer Key, Score Card Today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final answer key of the Delhi Police constable recruitment exam today. The Commission will also release the score cards of all the candidates who had appeared for the exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key and score card from the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had announced the result of the Delhi Police constable exam on March 15. It has shortlisted 67,740 candidates for the physical efficiency and measurement test on the basis of the computer-based exam which was held from November 27 to December 16. Regarding the schedule of the next exam, the SSC has said that "Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (www.delhipolice.nic.in) regarding issue of admission certificates for the PE&MT."

The final answer key and the score cards will be available till April 15.

Meanwhile, the Commission is expected to release the Constable recruitment details today. As per the exam calendar, the registration for selection of general duty constable will begin today. The computer based test will be held in August.

