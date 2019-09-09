Staff Selection Commission Releases PET, PST Result For CISF 2018 Recruitment

SSC CISF 2018: SSC announces result for PET and PST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the PET/PST result for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018. Candidates who have qualified in the PET/PST will now appear in the Paper II. Total 20920 candidates were declared qualified in the paper I exam and were called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) out of these 289 were exempted from the PET/PST exam.

SSC CISF PET/PST Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the 'Result' tab.

Step three: Click on the 'CISF' tab.

Step four: Click on the result pdf link for the list of candidates who have qualified for Paper II.

SSC CISF PET Result For Female Candidates: Direct Link

SSC CISF PET Result For Male Candidates: Direct Link

12189 candidates were absent from the PET/PST and among those who attended, 4461 have qualified for the Paper II.

Paper II will be held on September 27, 2019. Candidates should follow Regional SSC websites for updates and admit card for SSC CISF Paper II examination 2018.

With regards to 22 candidates whose results were withheld, the Commission says, "22 candidates whose result was kept withheld at the time of declaration of result of Paper-I of the examination, will be provisionally allowed to appear for the subsequent stages of the examination (subject to qualifying the previous stages of examination) in pursuance of the order of Hon'ble CAT, PB, New Delhi dated 23.07.2019 in O.A. No. 1434/2018."

