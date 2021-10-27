SSC CHSL Result Released; Direct Link Here

SSC CHSL result 2020: SSC CHSL results are available at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the national level government recruitment agency, has released the SSC CHSL results for the examinations held in April and August this year. The Commission had conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination for the recruitment year 2020 from 12.04.2021 to 19.04.2021 and from 04.08.2021 to 12.08.2021 (12 days) in the Computer Based Mode at various centres all over the country. The SSC CHSL results are available at ssc.nic.in.

As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019, a statement regarding SSC CHSL results said. "Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-II)," it added.

SSC CHSL Result 2020: Direct Link

Check your SSC CHSL result from here:

