SSC CHSL Exam: 44,856 Qualify Tier 1 Exam, Marks To Be Released Tomorrow

SSC CHSL result has been declared.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the tier 1 exam for selection to Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts. A total of 44,856 candidates have qualified the SSC CHSL exam which is the first phase test for selection to Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts in various ministries, departments and organisations. This year, however, no vacancies are available in the data entry operator post, the SSC has said.

SSC CHSL exam carries a total of 200 marks.

The cut-off marks for the unreserved category is 159.52440 and a total of 8,321 candidates have been selected for the next exam.

A total of 12,380 candidates from the OBC category have secured exactly or above the cut off marks which is 156.10198.

For candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the cut off marks is 136.10355 and 127.32836 marks respectively.

The cut off marks for the EWS category is 149.98152 marks and a total of 7,074 candidates have qualified the exam in this category.

Candidates who have qualified the tier 1 exam will appear for the next exam which will comprise a descriptive paper.

The Commission has cancelled the candidature of 21 candidates. "21 candidates (42 records) were found to have appeared in the examination twice. Therefore, as per the provisions of Para-23(h) of the notice of examination, candidature of these candidates has been cancelled," it has said.

In addition to this, 3 candidates have been debarred by the Commission.

The Commission has said the marks of all candidates, whether qualified or not, will be released on January 19.

