SSC CHSL Result 2018: Tier 1 Results Released @ Ssc.nic.in, Ssconline.nic.in; Check Now Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 1 result for SSC CHSL recruitment 2017 at ssc.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT The result is available at the official websites ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in. SSC CHSL Result 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tier 1 result for SSC CHSL recruitment 2017. The Commission has released the list of candidates shortlisted for appearing in tier 2 exam which will be held soon. The



According to reports, a total of 63,49,545 candidates had registered for the exam this year which was held from March 4, 2018 till March 28, 2018.



The result is available at the official websites ssc.nic.in and ssconline.nic.in.



Meanwhile, in another development recently, the SSC has declared the final result of Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2017 (Paper-II).



A total of 323 candidates have been recommended by the Commission for appointment.

Follow these steps to check you SSC CHSL results:



Step One : Go to the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Step Two : Click on the results link of 'Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017(Tier-I)' given on the homepage.

Step Three : On the next page open, click on the result link

Step Four : The results will be available on a pdf file open next. Search for your examination roll number on the page.



The result page contains details of the candidates like roll number, category and name.



