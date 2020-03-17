SSC CHSL Begins Today

SSC CHSL will be held till March 28.

SSC CHSL exam begins today. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the exam from March 17 to March 28 in shifts. Through this exam SSC will select candidates for various CHSL posts like Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts. The minimum educational qualification required for this exam is 10+2 pass.

SSC CHSL exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam begins today. The exam will be held till March 28.

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Commission has decided not to have biometric registration at exam centres. "No Bio-metric Registration of the candidates will be conducted. However, thumb impression of the Candidates will be mandatorily taken on the Commission Copies and Attendance Sheets," it said in an official notification released on its website.

As a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus, SSC has allowed candidates to wear masks. "Candidates will be allowed to bring their own masks to be worn during the examination. However, masks will have to be removed for taking photographs at the Registration Desks. These photographs can be used by the Commission for verification during subsequent Tiers/ stages of the examination," it said.

Candidates will be allowed to bring their own hand sanitizers (small size) and water bottles (transparent/ see through).

Pens with transparent outer cover are also allowed to the exam centre.

