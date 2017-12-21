SSC CHSL Application Date Extended For Second Time, Check Details Here Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the application closing dates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination or famously known as SSC CHSL 2017.

"Therefore, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by some candidates, the Competent Authority, has decided to further extend the closing date for filling up of online application forms for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2017 from 20.12. 2017 to 27.12.2017 (till 5.00 P.M.)," said the SSC CHSL notification.



SSC had notified 3259 vacancies for SSC CHSL recruitment for this year, to select candidates to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator in various department of central government.



As regards payments made through challan, the commission also said that, it is informed that in those cases where the challans have been generated by the aspiring candidates upto 5.00 P.M. on Decembre 27, 2017, such candidates could make the payment to the designated Branches of SBI using the said challan, within the working hours of the Bank upto December 29, 2017.



"The candidates may please note that no further extension of time will be given under any circumstances beyond 27.12.2017 (5.00 P.M.) for submission of online application form to the said Examination," the notice on SSC CHSL application said.



According to the commission, other terms and conditions of the examination notice dated November 18, 2017 will remain unchanged.



Jobs News





