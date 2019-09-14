Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CHSL 2018 Tier I Score Card Released

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I score card released on the official website

SSC CHSL Result: After releasing the CHSL Tier I result, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has now released the final answer key, question paper, and marks scored by candidates in the exam. The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I score cards are available for downloading on the official website. The SSC CHSL tier I score card will be available for download till October 12, 2019. The final answer keys will also be available till October 12, 2019. Candidates can download the answer key and their score card after logging into the SSC website.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Score Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official SSC website: ssc.nic.in

Step two: Click on the link provided for SSC CHSL Tier I final answer key.

Step three: A pdf will open. Scroll to the end and click on the link provided.

Step four: Enter your user id and password.

Step five: Submit and download answer key, score card.

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I Score Card: Login Link Here

Staff Selection Commission announced CHSL 2018 Tier I result on September 12, 2019.

In the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier I exam 175 candidates have qualified to appear for Tier II for DEO, 2,330 candidates have qualified for Tier II exam for DEO in C&AG, and 45,101 candidate shave qualified for the Tier II exam for posts of LDC/JSA, and PA/SA.

