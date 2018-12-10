South Indian Bank Begins Online Application Process For Probationary Officer Recruitment

South Indian Bank Begins Online Application Process For PO Recruitment

South Indian Bank has begun the online application process for recruitment of Probationary Officers through Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) programme. The online application process will end on December 16, giving only a week's window for eligible candidates to complete the online application procedure. An online test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview will be conducted for selection of candidates for admission to PGDBF programme.

The online test has been scheduled on December 29, 2018 and will be held at exam centres in 16 cities across India.

Candidate must have passed class 10th, 12th and Graduation in any stream with minimum 60% marks from a recognized University to be eligible for the PGDBF programme and recruitment as Probationary officer with South Indian Bank.

South Indian Bank PO Application: How to apply?

Step one: Go to South Indian Bank official website: www.southindianbank.com.

Step two: Click on the pop-up for PO Recruitment application. You will be redirected to the notification and application page.

Step three: Click on the 'Apply Online' link and complete the registration process.

Step four: After registration you will receive unique registration id and password.

Step five: Login again with the registration id and password and complete the application process.

The application process will be considered incomplete until a candidate pays the application fee. General category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 800 while SC/ST category candidates have to pay Rs. 200.

