Surat Municipal Corporation Announces Apprentice Recruitment

The last date to apply for apprenticeship at Surat Municipal Corporation is July 31.

Jobs | Updated: July 23, 2019 15:40 IST
New Delhi: 

A total of 700 vacancies have been announced by Surat Municipal Corporation on July 22. The registration link will be active till July 31. Candidates interested for apprenticeship under the Surat Municipal Corporation should register at the Apprenticeship Training Portal at apprenticeshipindia.org. Details of the eligibility is available on the official website.

Click here for the eligibility criteria

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

  • Apprentice Wireman: 100 posts
  • Apprentice Electrician: 50 posts
  • Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector: 20 posts
  • Apprentice Fitter: 20 posts
  • Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant: 100 posts
  • Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology): 10 posts
  • Apprentice Accountant: 170 posts
  • Back Office Apprentice: 170 posts
  • Micro Finance Apprentice: 10 posts
  • Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource): 50 posts

