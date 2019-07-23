Surat Municipal Corporation Announces Apprentice Recruitment

Apply for 700 apprentice posts at Surat Municipal Corporation on or before July 31.

A total of 700 vacancies have been announced by Surat Municipal Corporation on July 22. The registration link will be active till July 31. Candidates interested for apprenticeship under the Surat Municipal Corporation should register at the Apprenticeship Training Portal at apprenticeshipindia.org. Details of the eligibility is available on the official website.

Click here for the eligibility criteria

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Apprentice Wireman: 100 posts

Apprentice Electrician: 50 posts

Apprentice Health Sanitary Inspector: 20 posts

Apprentice Fitter: 20 posts

Apprentice Computer Operator Programming Assistant: 100 posts

Apprentice Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology): 10 posts

Apprentice Accountant: 170 posts

Back Office Apprentice: 170 posts

Micro Finance Apprentice: 10 posts

Apprentice Assistant (Human Resource): 50 posts

