5 Things To Remember When Appearing For An Online Interview

With technological advancements, the process of recruitment is increasingly becoming refined with integration of various web tools. One of the recent phenomenon is remote interview. Remote interviews are, well, conducted remotely over a video call interface. Recruiters are increasingly resorting to remote interviews to cut back on time as well as expand their hiring possibilities to other cities, countries and continents.

The fact that remote interviews do not happen in traditional interview settings makes them more intimidating for an individual hoping to land their dream job.

Remote Interviews can be daunting hence we have compiled 5 essential things to keep in mind when appearing for an interview remotely.

Look the part

When appearing for a remote interview you can not run the risk of dressing up the way you want. Research about the company and it's work culture and dress accordingly. Also, it is better to dress from head to toe even if the lower half of your body may be hidden under a desk.

Clean your surroundings

It does not matter that you are not appearing for a traditional face-to-face interview. It is a good practice to appear for a remote interview in more business-like environment. De-clutter your surroundings and remove any personal artifact. It is better to have a neutral background.

Look at the camera

Looking at the camera when speaking. It is equivalent to looking into the other person's eyes. Do not look here and there as it will appear that you are distracted.

Check your equipment

Before the interview make sure that you do a trial run of your computer system or laptop and the app/website/software you would be using for the interview.

Cheat

Yes, you can cheat. This is one important upside of a remote interview that you can keep notes around during the interview. However you will have to make sure not to look distracted while referring to the notes.

