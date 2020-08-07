Shipping Ministry Launches Online Exit Exam System For Seafarers

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya launched online exit examination for the seafarers via a virtual ceremony in New Delhi today. Seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can now appear in the exam from the comfort of their homes in this unprecedented time of COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the shipping ministry said.

In his inaugural address, Mr Mandaviya said that India is known for its skilled and quality seafarers. "From 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017, we have reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019 and our target is to prepare 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of Indian and global maritime industry," the minister said.

The minister expressed happiness that working of the training institutions is evolving with the changing times.

Mr Mandaviya added that India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their home in this pandemic.

He said that because of the online exam, accuracy of the exam and uniformity in assessment of candidates can be ensured. "With the online exam, seafarers will get a chance to qualify the exit exam at the comfort of their homes".

The online exit examination designed with enhanced security features, enables candidates to take examination from home, with almost zero possibility of any misconduct during the exam, DG, Shipping, Amitabh Kumar apprised the minister about the entire online examination system.

The candidates can give the exit exam by login on https://www.dgsexams.in website.

The three tier training system for modular courses comprising of e-learning platforms, virtual classroom by the approved training institutes, and end of the course virtual online exit examination is a solution which ensures not only quality and standards of training, but also tests the knowledge attained by the seafarers and ensures that the requirement of administration and supervision by the maritime administration is complied with, even if the online training is being provided to the seafarers from the comforts of their homes, the statement said.

Click here for more Jobs News

