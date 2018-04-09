SECL Invites Application For ITI Apprenticeship; Registration To Begin On April 23 South Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited application from ITI passed candidates for one year apprenticeship.

Share EMAIL PRINT SECL Invites Application For ITI Apprenticeship; Apply From April 23 New Delhi: South Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited application from ITI passed candidates for one year apprenticeship. There are total 672 apprentice posts for which eligible candidates can apply through the Government of India apprenticeship portal. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is May 7, 2018. The application is open only for such candidates who have not received apprenticeship training from any other institute before this. Selection will be done on the basis of merit in ITI. Selected candidates will be allowed in participate in training only after they are found to be fit in the company sponsored medical check-up.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have passed class 8th/10th examination and should have passed ITI in the relevant trade from a institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT.



The candidate should not be younger than 16 years of age.



How to Apply



Eligible candidates would be able to apply for SECL apprenticeship from April 23, 2018 to May 7, 2018.



Go to the official Government of India portal for Apprenticeship: www.apprenticeship.gov.in.



Register for apprenticeship through the link provided under the Apprentice tab. You will receive a registration number on the email id provided during registration.



After online registration, apply for apprenticeship in the relevant trade by selecting SECL.



Click here for more



South Eastern Coalfields Limited has invited application from ITI passed candidates for one year apprenticeship. There are total 672 apprentice posts for which eligible candidates can apply through the Government of India apprenticeship portal. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship is May 7, 2018. The application is open only for such candidates who have not received apprenticeship training from any other institute before this. Selection will be done on the basis of merit in ITI. Selected candidates will be allowed in participate in training only after they are found to be fit in the company sponsored medical check-up.Candidate must have passed class 8th/10th examination and should have passed ITI in the relevant trade from a institute recognized by NCVT or SCVT.The candidate should not be younger than 16 years of age.Eligible candidates would be able to apply for SECL apprenticeship from April 23, 2018 to May 7, 2018.Go to the official Government of India portal for Apprenticeship: www.apprenticeship.gov.in.Register for apprenticeship through the link provided under the Apprentice tab. You will receive a registration number on the email id provided during registration. After online registration, apply for apprenticeship in the relevant trade by selecting SECL.Click here for more Jobs News