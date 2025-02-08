South Eastern Coalfields Hiring For 800 Posts, No Written Test Or Interview Required

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, apprenticeship.secl-cil.in. The deadline to submit the application form is February 10.
The official notification reads: "Applications received after the last date will not be considered. Incomplete and unclear applications will not be considered. In the reservation of seats, reservations for Scheduled Castes 14%, Scheduled Tribe 23%, and Other Backward Class 13% as per guidelines has been followed."
Category/Trade of Apprentices: Total number of seats
Graduate in Mining Engineering: 50
Graduate in Administration (BBA): 30
Graduate in Computer Application (BCA): 300
Graduate in Commerce (B. Com): 110
Graduate in Science (B.Sc.): 100
Technician Apprentices in Mining Engineering: 50
Technician Apprentices in Mine Surveying: 100
Technician Apprentices in Civil Engineering: 20
Technician Apprentices in Electrical Engineering: 20
IT Technician Apprentices in Mechanical Engineering: 20
Total: 800
SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria
The criteria for shortlisting candidates is the date of passing in degree in engineering/diploma. The chances of selection for earlier-passed candidates will be higher.
In case of a tie on the date of passing within the same category, the following criteria will be used as tie-breakers for provisional selection, in order of priority:
- Percentage of marks in Degree (Engineering/General stream) or Diploma
- Percentage of marks in 12th/10th, respectively
- Date of birth
The provisional selection list will be prepared based on these criteria and applicable reservation rules.
SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Document Verification
The document verification process will commence from March 3, 2025. The schedule for document verification will be uploaded on the SECL website alongside the provisional selection list.