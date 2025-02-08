South Eastern Coalfields Hiring For 800 Posts, No Written Test Or Interview Required

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Graduate and Technician Apprentice posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, apprenticeship.secl-cil.in. The deadline to submit the application form is February 10.

The official notification reads: "Applications received after the last date will not be considered. Incomplete and unclear applications will not be considered. In the reservation of seats, reservations for Scheduled Castes 14%, Scheduled Tribe 23%, and Other Backward Class 13% as per guidelines has been followed."

Category/Trade of Apprentices: Total number of seats

Graduate in Mining Engineering: 50

Graduate in Administration (BBA): 30

Graduate in Computer Application (BCA): 300

Graduate in Commerce (B. Com): 110

Graduate in Science (B.Sc.): 100

Technician Apprentices in Mining Engineering: 50

Technician Apprentices in Mine Surveying: 100

Technician Apprentices in Civil Engineering: 20

Technician Apprentices in Electrical Engineering: 20

IT Technician Apprentices in Mechanical Engineering: 20

Total: 800

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection Criteria

The criteria for shortlisting candidates is the date of passing in degree in engineering/diploma. The chances of selection for earlier-passed candidates will be higher.

In case of a tie on the date of passing within the same category, the following criteria will be used as tie-breakers for provisional selection, in order of priority:

Percentage of marks in Degree (Engineering/General stream) or Diploma

Percentage of marks in 12th/10th, respectively

Date of birth

The provisional selection list will be prepared based on these criteria and applicable reservation rules.

SECL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Document Verification

The document verification process will commence from March 3, 2025. The schedule for document verification will be uploaded on the SECL website alongside the provisional selection list.