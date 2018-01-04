SBI To Recruit Chartered Accountants For Deputy Manager Posts

'Experience Certificate issued by the firms for employees working in CA firms/Copy of the engagement letter from Banks for others, would be required,' clarifies SBI regarding eligibility. Working knowledge in MS office is also required.
The job profile includes conducting Audit of branches/ offices of the Bank and/ or its Subsidiaries/ Associates/ JVs located within India or abroad at the direction of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank, preparation of reports for the activities audited containing the findings of audit, preparation of memorandum/reports for reporting to Management and/ or Board Level Committee and any other work that may be entrusted by the Bank.
'The test may be held at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Bangalore, Bhopal, Raipur, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Hyderabad/Secunderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata/Greater Kolkata, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai/ Greater Mumbai/Thane/Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Dehradun, Jaipur, New Delhi/Delhi NCR, Patna, Ranchi, Ernakulam & Trivandrum centres.'