SBI SO Recruitment Registration For Deputy Manager (Law) Begins Soon. Details Here

SBI SO online registration can be done at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has invited online application from Indian citizen for appointment to the post of Deputy Manager (Law). The bank has announced a total of 45 vacancies. Candidates, who are interested to apply for these SBI SO or Specialist Officer posts may do the same by applying online through the link given on Bank's websites at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.

The process of registration will only be complete when fee (wherever applicable) is deposited with the Bank through Online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee.

Before applying, candidates have to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility, which is given on the official SBI SO notification released on the official portal of the bank.

Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which their application/ candidature will not be considered for interview.

In case a candidate is called for interview and is found not satisfying the eligibility criteria (Age, Educational Qualification and Experience etc.), the candidate will neither be allowed to appear for the interview nor be entitled for reimbursement of any travelling expenses.

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of online written test and interview.

The written test will be held for 220 marks in which 220 questions will be asked from the areas like Reasoning, English language and Professional Knowledge.

The questions will be bilingual i.e. in Hindi and English (except for test of English Language).

The candidates will have option to give their answer in Hindi or English (except for test of English Language).

Except Professional Knowledge (PK) paper, other papers will be qualifying in nature. Candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks in these papers. The minimum qualifying marks will be as decided by Bank or may be waived at the discretion of Bank

The test will be conducted tentatively on March 8, 2020, according to the SBI SO notification.

The call letter of test will be uploaded on Bank's website and candidates will be advised through SMS and e-mails.

