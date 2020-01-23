SBI Begins Application For Specialist Officer Recruitment

SBI SO 2020"SBI has begun application process for Specialist Officer recruitment

State Bank of India (SBI) has begun application process for Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular and Contract basis. SBI had announced total 30 Specialist Cadre vacancies out of which 4 are contractual in nature. The vacancies were announced for different posts. The selection for all the advertised posts will be through shortlisting and interview. The last date to apply for the Specialist Cadre posts is February 12, 2020.

Candidates must check their eligibility before applying for the recruitment. Candidates can apply through the bank's official career portal, 'sbi.co.in/careers', and 'bank.sbi/careers'.

To apply successfully, applicants need to upload documents like a brief resume, ID proof, Experience certificate, form 16, proof of date of birth, educational certificates, photograph, and signature. Failure to upload any of these documents will result in rejection of the application.

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 750. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PWD, and ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying application fee.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on parameters decided by the recruitment authority. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Candidates selected for regular vacancies will be put on probation of 2 years. There is no probation period for contractual vacancies.

