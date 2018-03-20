SBI To Recruit For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts; Check Details The Central Recruitment & Promotion Department of SBI has released the official notification on the website sbi.co.in. Online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till 7 April 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Recruitment 2018 For Specialist Officer Posts; Know How To Apply New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from experienced candidates for recruitment to Specialist Cadre Officer posts. The Central Recruitment & Promotion Department of SBI has released the official notification on the website sbi.co.in. Online registration portal for the recruitment will be open till 7 April 2018. A total of 119 posts are available for recruitment for Special Management Executive, Deputy General Manager (Law) and Deputy Manager (Law) posts. Except for Deputy Manager post, there will be no written test for other posts.



Apart from the basic educational qualification, candidates must have work experience to be eligible for the post. Details of eligibility are available on the website.



Candidate must possess the qualification and relevant full time post qualification experience as on 31.12.2017.



For Deputy Manager (Law) post there will be a written test along with interview. The test will be of 220 marks and will comprise of questions from reasoning and English language. There will also be 50 questions to test the professional knowledge of the candidate. 'Except Professional Knowledge (PK) paper, other papers will be qualifying in nature. Candidates have to score minimum qualifying marks in these papers. The minimum qualifying marks will be as decided (or may be waived) at the discretion of Bank. The questions will be bilingual i.e. in Hindi & English (except for test of English Language). The candidates will have option to give their answer in Hindi or English (except for test of English Language),' reads the official update.



