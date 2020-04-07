SBI PO Recruitment Process Explained

SBI PO: Last year, the recruitment was announced on April 2.

State Bank of India (SBI) recruits Probationary Officers (PO) every year. The recruitment is announced between February-May. So far, there is no update available for SBI PO 2020 recruitment. Last year, the recruitment was announced on April 2. The final result was announced in October.

Graduates within 30 years of age are eligible for the exam. Relaxation in age limit is given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates with record of default in repayment of loans/ credit card dues and/ or against whose name adverse report of CIBIL or other external agencies are available are not eligible for the SBI PO recruitment. Also, candidates against whom there is/ are adverse report regarding character & antecedents, moral turpitude are not eligible to apply for the post.

SBI selects candidates for PO post on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and interview. The marks obtained in the preliminary examination will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection. Only the marks obtained in main examination and interview will be considered for preparing the final merit list.

SBI conducts pre-exam training for candidates belonging to reserved categories in order to acquaint them with the online exam system. The training is held before the prelims exam.

As per 2019 SBI PO notification, the basic pay of a probationary officer is Rs 27,620. The SBI PO is eligible for DA, HRA/ Lease rental, CCA, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of Rs 8.20 lakhs and maximum of Rs 13.08 lakhs depending on place of posting and other factors.

