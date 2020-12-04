SBI To Close PO Recruitment Registration Today

SBI PO 2020: Application submission deadline is today.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application submission process for recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO). Candidates who have not applied for the SBI PO job can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 2,000 PO vacancies will be filled by SBI in this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exams and interview. SBI will conduct two online exams and interview. The online exams will be held in succession; candidates who qualify in the first exam or the preliminary one will be shortlisted for the next exam or the main exam.

The result of the preliminary online exam will be released in the third week of January, 2021.

The minimum educational qualification required for this post is graduation and applicants must be 21-30 years of age as on April 1, 2020. The main exam will be held on January 29. The result will be held in the third or fourth week of February, 2021.