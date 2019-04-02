SBI Announces 200 PO Vacancies Under EWS Category

SBI PO 2019 application process began today for 2000 vacancies

SBI PO 2019: State Bank of India has announced Probationary Officer (PO) vacancies. Though the number of vacancies announced is 2000. The 2000 vacant posts also include 200 vacancies for candidates who belong to the Economically Weaker Section or EWS category. SBI, with the PO recruitment notice, has become one of the first banks to implement EWS reservation in PO recruitment.

Candidates who apply under the EWS category will have to produce asset and income certificate to prove their eligibility for EWS category.

A disclaimer by the bank in the SBI PO 2019 official notification reads, "EWS vacancies are tentative and subject to further directives of Government of India and outcome of any litigation. The appointment is provisional and is subject to the Income & Asset certificate being verified through the proper channels."

The said 'Income and Asset' certificate should be issued by a competent authority as per the format prescribed by Government of India.

The number of chances permissible to EWS category candidates is same as general category candidates, that is they are allowed to appear for SBI PO recruitment process 4 times. In case of candidates who are in EWS category and PwD category the permissible number of chances are 7. The number of chances will be counted from the examination held on 18.04.2010.

The application process for SBI PO 2019 recruitment began today and will conclude on April 22, 2019.

