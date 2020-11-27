SBI Circle Based Officer Exam Tomorrow

SBI will conduct written exam on November 28 for CBO selection.

The recruitment exam for selection of circle-based officers in the State Bank of India (SBI) will be held on November 28. This will be a written exam and will be both objective type and descriptive. The objective type will carry 200 marks in total and the descriptive part will have 50 marks. Admit card for the exam are available on the official website of the Bank.

After this exam, SBI will conduct an interview. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for interview. The interview carries a total of 100 marks.

"State-wise & Category wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Online Test. There will be no sectional cut-off and sectional wise marks shall not be maintained. Candidates numbering up to 3 times (approx.) of the State wise & Category wise vacancies will be called for the Interview from the top of the State wise & Category wise merit list subject to a candidate scoring the minimum aggregate qualifying score," the SBI has said in the official notification.

A total of 3850 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Unlike SBI PO in which selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in the country, Circle based officers will be posted in the applied Circle only. SBI has notified vacancies in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Maharashtra circles.

