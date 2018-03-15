Tax Assistant, Live Stock Assistant Recruitment Announced By RSMSSB, Jaipur; 2239 Vacancies Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced recruitment for vacant posts of Tax Assistant (TA) and Live Stock Assistant (LSA).

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT RSMSSB Recruitment 2018 For Tax Assistant, Livestock Assistant Posts New Delhi: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has announced recruitment for vacant posts of Tax Assistant (TA) and Live Stock Assistant (LSA). While 2077 posts are vacant for LSA posts, a total of 162 vacancies are available for TA posts. The Board has notified of the recruitment, as of now, online application process will begin in April 2018. Detailed advertisement has been released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



10+2 pass candidates with physics, chemistry and biology or horticulture (agriculture), animal husbandry and biology from the Board of secondary education Rajasthan and having one or two years of training of livestock assistant are eligible for live stock assistant post.



Graduates in Computer Science are eligible for Tax Assistant post. Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed eligibility criteria for the post available online. The minimum pass mark criteria in the qualifying degree should be 40%. Applicants must have Hindi and English typing speed of 20 words per minute.



For both the posts, applicants should also have working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and any one of the Rajasthani dialects.



