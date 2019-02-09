RSMSSB Postpones Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam; New Dates Soon

RSMSSB has postponed Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor exam

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today announced that the exams for direct recruitment of Agri Supervisor and Supervisor (Anganwari) have been postponed. The Board has not disclosed the reasons for postponement of the Agri Supervisor Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 and Supervisor (Women) Anganwari Direct Recruitment Exam 2018 and has only said that the exams are being postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

RSMSSB will release fresh exam dates soon on its official website.

The examination for direct recruitment of Agri Supervisor was scheduled on February 10, 2019 from 11:00 am and was due to be conducted in Jaipur and Kota.

The examination for direct recruitment of Supervisor (Women) Anganwari was scheduled on February 10, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm and was due to be held in Ajmer.

As and when fresh dates for the exam are decided by the board, it will communicate the same through the website and leading dailies in the state.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB had released the Master Question paper and preliminary answer key for the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2018 exam which was conducted on January 6, 2019 on February 4, 2019 and had invited objection from the candidates who had appeared for the exam.

The role of RSMSSB is essentially that of making recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment in respect of posts carrying grade pay Rs 3600/- and less than Rs. 3600/-

Click here for more Jobs News