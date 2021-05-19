Railway Recruitment Cell, Mumbai Invites Applications For Apprenticeship; 3,591 Vacancies

RRC Mumbai has invited applications for apprenticeship

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway, Mumbai has notified apprenticeship for class 10 pass, class 10+2 pass candidates having ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT. The registration link will open on May 25. Candidates can fill and submit the online application forms till June 24.

"Western Railway invites ONLINE applications from interested applicants for engagement as Act Apprentices against the 3591 slots notified for training in the designated Trades under Apprentice Act 1961 at various Divisions, Workshops within the jurisdiction of Western Railways for the year 2021-22," reads the job notice.

RRC Apprenticeship: Vacancy Details

"The applicants should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 24/06/2021," the notice adds.

RRC Apprenticeship: Important Points

Vacancies are available in programming and systems administration assistant, fitter, welder, wireman, electrician, turner, machinist, carpenter, and other trades.

Candidates awaiting final results are not eligible to apply.

Engineering Graduates and Diploma holders are not eligible to apply for Apprenticeship in response to this notification as they are governed by a separate scheme of Apprenticeship, RRC Mumbai has said.

The application fee for this recruitment is Rs 100 which has to be deposited along with the application form. No fee is required to be paid by SC, ST, PwD, and women applicants.

Candidates will be selected by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained in both matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. There will be no written test or viva.

Selected candidates would undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year.

Click here for more Jobs News