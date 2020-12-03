RRB NTPC, Group D, Other Exams Admit Card: Important Points

RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams will begin on December 15.

Railway exams will begin on December 15. The RRB NTPC, group D, other exams will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). So far, the railway ministry has also announced the date from which the exam will begin. The detailed schedule of the exam and the admit cards of the exam are yet to be released.

RRB NTPC, Group D, Other Exams Admit Card: 10 Points

As per the details shared by the RRBs in the exam notice, the admit cards will be released 4 days before the commencement of the exam. RRBs will release the free travel authority for candidates belonging to SC, ST category who have opted for free rail travel facility. 10 days prior to the exam candidates will be intimated about the exam date and city details. RRBs have asked candidates to write a paragraph of self-declaration on the admit card. For this purpose, a blank space will be available in the admit card. Likewise, blank spaces will also be available for signature and left thumb impression. "Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam," RRBs have said in the official exam notice. Candidates should carry one color photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm) which was uploaded in the application, for appearing in the test. Since the computer-based test will be held in different shifts, marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised to decide the final merit list. Admit cards or the hall tickets of the exam will be released on its website. The exam which will be conducted by the railway recruitment boards (RRB) will be held in multiple shifts. The marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised and final merit list will be decided, the RRBs have said. For the RRB NTPC exam, Indian Railways has received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies. For the RRB Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies.

