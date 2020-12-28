RRB NTPC Exam: Vacancies In Traffic Assistant Post In Kolkata Metro Increased

RRB NTPC exam has begun.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have notified that vacancies in the Traffic Assistant post in Kolkata Metro has been increased from 87 to 160. The Traffic Assistant post in the Indian Railways comes under non-technical popular category (NTPC).

Currently, the RRBs are conducting the NTPC exam for filling 35,208 vacancies. The exam is expected to continue till March 2021. The first phase will be held till January 13 after which the RRBs will announce the next schedule.

Over 1.26 crore candidates are expected to sit in the RRB NTPC computer-based test.

NTPC posts also include Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper there will be typing skill test. For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice and other posts.

Candidates who qualify the first stage of the RRB NTPC exam will be shortlisted for the next stage. For every wrong answer, negative marks will be given to candidates in this CBT. The RRBs will shortlist candidates for the second stage equaling to 20 times the vacancies as per the merit obtained in the first stage exam.

