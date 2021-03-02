RRB To Reschedule NTPC Exam For Kerala Candidates Allotted Centre In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

RRB NTPC exam: The fifth phase exam will begin on March 4.

For the ongoing RRB NTPC exam, which is currently in the fourth phase, the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs have extended a facility to those candidates from Kerala who have been allotted centres in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but could not appear for the exam due to travel restrictions. These candidates have been asked by the RRBs to submit their requests for rescheduling the exam.

"Keeping in view of the new travel measures stipulated by the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu State Governments, it is decided to consider and reschedule the exams of the affected Kerala candidates whose exams are scheduled in Karnataka from 16.02.2021 and in Tamil Nadu from 24.02.2021 and who have represented in the Help Desk," the RRBs have said.

"All the affected candidates who desire to have their exams rescheduled should register and submit their requests through HELP DESK LINK available in the official websites of RRBs on or before 05.03.2021," the boards have said.

The fourth phase of RRB NTPC exam will continue till March 3.

The fifth phase will begin on March 4 and admit cards for all the candidates who have been scheduled in this phase has already been released. The exam is expected to be completed within March. After this exam, another computer based test for selection to group D posts in the railways will begin. This exam will be conducted by the railway recruitment cells.

