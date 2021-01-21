RRB NTPC: Third Phase Of Railway Exam Begins On January 31; Test City, Date To Be Intimated Today

RRB NTPC exam is underway. For the next slot of candidates the exam will begin on Jan 31

The schedule of the next slot of RRB NTPC exam has been released. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have notified that the exam for selection to non-technical popular categories (NTPC) for the third batch of candidates will be held from January 31 to February 12. Approximately, 28 lakh candidates will sit for the exam, the RRBs have said regarding the NTPC exam.

Candidates whose exam is scheduled in the third phase will be intimated exam city and date today. The exam city details will be released at 9 pm. "For the candidates scheduled in this phase, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 21.01.2021 at 9.00 PM," the RRBs have said.

