RRB NTPC Exam For Next Batch Of Candidates Begins On January 16; 27 Lakh To Appear

RRB NTPC second slot exam will begin on January 16. Admit cards have been released

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will begin RRB NTPC exam for the next slot of candidates from January 16. In this exam which will be held till January 30 the RRBs have scheduled approximately 27 lakh candidates.

The RRB NTPC admit card for the second slot has been released. Candidates can download it from the official website of the RRBs. Candidates were informed about their exam city and date on January 6.

Download RRB NTPC Admit Card

"A help desk has already been provided on all RRB official websites. Candidates are advised to use this help desk for seeking clarifications," the RRBs have said.

Candidates whose exam has been scheduled in the second slot have been issued admit cards. The admit cards of other exams will be released later.

RRBs will hold the exam in various phases for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in the Indian Railways. Each of the phase will be held in various shifts and slots in order to maintain COVID-19 safety protocol.

The first slot of the RRB NTPC exam will conclude on January 13.

RRB NTPC exam is being held for selecting candidates to fill 35,208 vacancies. Over 1.26 crore candidates have registered for this exam.

