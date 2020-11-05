RRB NTPC Exam: Know About Document Verification Process

RRB NTPC exam will begin onDecember 15.

RRB NTPC exam will begin on December 15. Selection to the non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in railways will be done by their recruitment boards (RRB). To appear in the exam candidates will be issued admit cards or hall tickets. RRB NTPC admit card can be expected soon. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download it from the official website of the RRBs using their application number and date of birth.

Selection to RRB NTPC posts will be through a series of exams and finally medical exam and verification of documents.

"To ascertain their eligibility as on the closing date for registration of the online application, candidates are required to produce all original documents with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all documents at the time of Document Verification," RRBs have mentioned in the job notification.

Candidates who get shortlisted for the document verification process have to upload the scanned copies of the documents on the official website. "Further, these candidates should upload the scanned copies (in true color) of all the certificates as applicable prior to their document verification date through www.rrbdv.in portal," the notification further adds.

RRBs have mentioned that the certificates that will be produced for verification should either be in Hindi or English. Where certificates are not in English or Hindi, self-attested translated version (In Hindi / English) should be produced, the boards have said.

