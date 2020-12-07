RRB NTPC Admit Cards Expected Next Week

RRB NTPC admit cards can be expected next week.

RRB NTPC admit cards can be expected next week. The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have mentioned in the job notice that the details regarding exam city, date and shift will be intimated to candidates 10 days before the exam. Following the same, the RRBs have already announced the details for the exam which is scheduled from December 15. This exam will be held for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts.

The RRBs will conduct the exam for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts from December 28. The RRB NTPC exam details can be expected on December 18.

"The exam will be held by observing all instructions/guidelines related to COVID-19," the boards have said for the Ministerial and Isolated category posts exam which will be held for 3 days with 2 shifts per day. A total of 1,02,940 candidates have registered for the exam.

The boards have asked candidates to report 1.30 hours before the commencement time of the exam.

"For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time," the RRBs have notified candidates. "Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," it has warned candidates against fraudsters.

