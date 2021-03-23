RRB NTPC 6th Phase Exam To Be Held For 6 Days For 6 Lakh Candidates

RRB NTPC 6th phase exam begins on April 1.

The 6th phase of RRB NTPC exam will begin on April 1. The exam will be held for 6 days-April 1, 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8-for close to 6 lakh candidates, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have notified.

The exam schedule and city details of all the candidates whose exams have been scheduled in these 6 days have already been uploaded on the official website. "For the candidates who are scheduled in the above dates, the LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Free Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on 22.03.2021 at 09.00 PM," the RRBs have notified.

Admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam. Candidates can download the RRB NTPC admit card from the official websites.

So far, the RRBs have conducted the NTPC exam for over 90 lakh candidates. The exam schedule of other candidates will be announced later, the boards have said. "All other remaining candidates will be scheduled in due course as and when the dates are finalized. Hence candidates are advised to visit official websites of RRBs also for regular updates," the RRBs have said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam.

The exam is being held for selection to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts which includes unior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

This the first stage exam for selection to RRB NTPC posts which is being held in a computer-based format. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible for the next computer-based exam.