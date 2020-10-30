RRB NTPC Computer Based Test: Know About Negative Marking

RRB NTPC exam: Details about negative marking in the computer based tests

The RRB NTPC exam for selection to Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts in Indian Railways will begin on December 15. This is the first selection exam and candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted for the next level exam. For the NTPC posts, RRBs will conduct a series of tests in succession. One of the important parameters of selection in these exams will be negative marking which means for every wrong answer attempted by the candidate marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to that particular question.

RRB NTPC Exam: Details About Negative Marking

In the first computer-based test, there will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. This exam will be of a screening nature and the standard of questions will be according to the educational standards prescribed for the posts. Candidates who qualify in this exam will appear for the next stage of the computer-based test. The exam will be held in shifts over a number of days as a result of which the result of the candidates will be normalized to decide the merit list.

In the second stage of the computer-based test, which will be tougher than the first stage, there will be negative marking and 1/3rd of the total mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

For a few posts like Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice there will be no further examination after the second stage of the computer-based test.

However, for certain other posts like the Station Master and Traffic Assistant, there will be a computer based aptitude test.

Candidates equal to 8 times the number of vacancies of Station Master or Traffic Assistant for each of the communities will be shortlisted for the computer-based aptitude test. The test will have questions and answer options only in English and Hindi and there will be no negative marking.

RRB NTPC admit card is expected to be released soon.

