Signature, Photograph Renders Many 'Ineligible' For Railway Group D Exam

RRB Group D exam candidate list announced

Many candidates have lost a chance to appear for railway group D recruitment exam, after RRCs said that it's decision on application status will be final and binding.

This is the second time, the RRCs had decided to verify the application status of the candidates after several applicants complained that their application was rejected despite adhering to the rules released by RRCs in recruitment notice.

Invalid photograph and signature have rendered many candidates ineligible for the exam.

Every job application needs candidates to upload their photograph and signature. The online application submission portal allows photographs and signatures of specific dimension and in scanned format without which the application is rejected.

In case of the railway group D exam, the RRCs had mentioned in the notification that, "the color photograph must have been taken on or after 01.01.2019 in a professional studio. Photographs taken using mobile and self-composed portraits may result in rejection of application."

Candidates, whose application has been rejected this time, have taken their anguish to social media.

As of now the exact number of candidates whose applications have been rejected is not known.

The RRCs have intimated the candidates about the final status and their candidature for the exam through SMS and emails on September 6.

The tentative schedule for the computer-based test for Group D recruitment is September and October.

Indian Railways had advertised 1,03,769 Group D vacancies in February this year. The application process was conducted through March to April. The recruitment process is being carried out by the railway recruitment cells.

