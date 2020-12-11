RRB Exams From December 15; Railway Announces Exam Day Rules

RRB exams will begin on December 15.

For the railway recruitment exams which will begin on December 15, candidates will be checked for temperature at entry, Anand S. Khati, DG/HR, Railway Board said today. Candidates having temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed inside the exam venue, he said and added that intimation regarding this will be sent to candidates and exam will be rescheduled for these candidates.

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) will conduct exams for over 2.44 crore candidates from December 15. These exams will be held for selecting candidates to non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts, group D posts and posts under ministerial and isolated category.

Mr Khati also said that candidates have to produce COVID-19 self-declaration in the prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same the candidate will not be allowed to sit in the exam.

On crowd management at exam centres, Mr Khati has said that, "proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the main gate to the exam labs."

He further said that "biometric and photo of the candidate will be captured before the exam and boards will implement CCTV surveillance and real-time command center monitoring at centres."

