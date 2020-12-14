RRB Exam: Railway Exam Begins Tomorrow; 10 Points For Candidates

RRB exam: The exam for selection to various posts in Indian Railways begins tomorrow.

The railway recruitment board (RRB) exams for posts notified in 2019 will begin tomorrow (December 15). The exam will begin with a computer-based test for ministerial and isolated category posts. This category includes posts like teacher, stenographer. The exam will be held till December 18. A total of 1,663 vacancies will be filled through this exam and 1,02,940 candidates are expected to sit in this exam.

The next RRB exam will be held for non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts. The exam will begin on December 28 and will be held till March 2021. A total of 35,208 vacancies will be filled through this exam and 1,26,30,885 candidates have registered for this exam.

The last RRB exam, which was notified in 2019 as well, will be held for filling group D posts. The exam will begin in April, 2021.

RRB Exam: 10 Points For Candidates

Candidates have to produce COVID-19 self-declaration at the entry. Without the declaration, railway authorities have said, candidates will not be allowed to sit in the exam

At the exam centre candidates will be checked for temperature using thermo guns

Candidates having body temperature more than the prescribed limit will not be allowed to sit in the exam. However, for these candidates the exam will be held on a different day.

Candidates should use their own facemask

Biometric and photo of the candidate will be captured before the exam and boards will have CCTV surveillance at centres.

Railways would be running special exam trains to cater to the travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible

Candidates can familiarise themselves with a mock test before the computer-based test. The link to the mock test is available on the official website of the RRBs

There are no interviews in RRB examinations and selection of candidates is on merit only

According to Anand S Khati, Director General, Human Resources, Railway Board, the entire process, from conducting of exams to handing over of appointment letters, will take around a year to complete.

Links for downloading e-call letter or admit card will be made live four days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs.

