Northern Railway Releases ALP Training Schedule

Northern Railway has released the schedule of pending ALP training

Northern Railway has said that the training of approximately 1,264 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) has been scheduled from June 2021. Training is being imparted to ALPs in batches. So far, it has said, the training of batch A has been completed.

The training of batch B, C, D and E has resumed from October 5, 2020 and will continue till March 17, 2021. Out of these, the training of batch B and C is over. Batch D and E comprising 691 ALPs are currently undergoing training. Batch F comprising 182 candidates will be held from March 5, 2021 to July 3, 2021.

~: IMPORTANT INFORMATION :~



The Northern Railway had received a panel of 2856 ALPs from RRB Allahabad, Chandigarh and Jammu Tawi. ALPs are imparted 109 days of initial training before posting on working post. "Training of batch A was completed and training of other batches was discontinued due to pandemic situation and all candidates were released on March 19," it has said.

"Due to closure of training institutes or centres existing schedule could not be adhered. Training institutes were reopened on October 5 with limited capacity, " it has added.

Meanwhile, RRB NTPC exams have begun today for over 1.26 crore candidates. In the first phase, the exam will be held till January 13.

