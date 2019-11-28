RPSC Releases Main Exam Admit Card For Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2018

RPSC has released main exam admit card for Assistant Engineer recruitment 2018

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical/ Mechanical) Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018. The main examination will be held from December 3 to December 5 in two sessions on each day. Candidates who qualified in the preliminary examination can download the admit card for main examination form the official website.

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to login and download their admit cards.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam 2018 Admit card Download

Candidates appearing in the main examination should bring an original photo identity proof along with their admit card to the exam centre.

For the engineering papers in the Main examination, candidates are allowed to carry a scientific calculator along with them to the exam venue.

The written examination will be conducted for two compulsory papers and two optional papers. The compulsory papers include Hindi language, and Social Aspects of Engineering. Each of the optional subjects will have two papers. The time allowed for each paper shall be three hours.

RPSC had announced Assistant Engineer recruitment 2018 in April last year. The Commission had announced total 916 vacancies.

The preliminary exam was conducted in December 2018 and result for the preliminary exam was announced in August.

